Home>>
'The Little Prince' manuscript goes on display in Paris for first time
(Ecns.cn) 16:25, February 18, 2022
Presentation of the original manuscript of The Little Prince ( Le Petit Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, during an exhibition "A la rencontre du Petit Prince" showing works related to the literary masterpiece, The Little Prince, at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, France, Fe. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Gu wins women's free ski halfpipe, her second gold for China at Beijing 2022
- Beijing 2022 mascot Bing Dwen Dwen rises as an Olympic star as irresistibly cute design wins widespread acclaim
- In pics: Battle of the Flowers parade of 2022 Nice Carnival
- Shcherbakova wins as ROC duo finish 1-2 in women's singles figure skating at Beijing 2022
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.