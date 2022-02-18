'The Little Prince' manuscript goes on display in Paris for first time

Ecns.cn) 16:25, February 18, 2022

Presentation of the original manuscript of The Little Prince ( Le Petit Prince) by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, during an exhibition "A la rencontre du Petit Prince" showing works related to the literary masterpiece, The Little Prince, at the Musee des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, France, Fe. 17, 2022. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yang)

