Beijing Winter Olympics showcases China's development to world: experts

Xinhua) 08:32, February 18, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games has provided a comprehensive presentation of China's development philosophy and achievements, as well as its ideas on international relations and people-to-people exchanges, experts said at a seminar on Thursday.

At the online seminar titled "Winter Olympics: Beijing Spirit and Global Implications," experts and scholars in sports, public management, economics and other fields shared their studies on the Games.

Though their studies focused on different aspects of the Games, many of the experts expressed similar views of how the Games reflected China's achievements in fields such as technological development and environmental protection.

A total of 212 new technologies developed in a research and development campaign launched by China's Ministry of Science and Technology have been utilized throughout the Games, said Wang Zipu, an expert with the Capital University of Physical Education and Sports.

Wang added that this manifests China's sci-tech capabilities, and shows how the Olympic Games today cannot be divorced from the development and utilization of technologies.

Apart from showcasing China's development, the Games also enabled the country to introduce to the world its philosophy and ideas in a more vivid and comprehensive way.

The Games' motto of "together for a shared future" corresponds to China's aspiration of building a community with a shared future for mankind, said Muhammad Asif Noor, secretary general of the Pakistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization Friendship Forum.

By hosting the Games, China has helped bring the world together and promoted mutual understanding and consensus between countries and peoples, he said.

The seminar was hosted by the National Academy of Development and Strategy at Renmin University of China.

