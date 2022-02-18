DR Congo student unveils painting dedicated to Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 08:16, February 18, 2022

KINSHASA, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- A student of the Art Academy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) on Thursday unveiled a painting dedicated to the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Chinese Embassy in Kinshasa, the capital of the DRC.

The painting, by incorporating several winter sport disciplines, aims at paying tribute to China's efforts in organizing successfully the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in a very difficult scenario marked by COVID-19, according to Bahati Kosi, the painter of the artwork.

"As a student, it was an honor for me to draw this painting to firstly salute the friendship that has existed between our two countries for decades, but above all to immortalize China's efforts to organize the Winter Olympics despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," Kosi told Xinhua.

This painting is a beautiful way to express the congratulations of the Congolese people, in particular the Congolese youth, to a friendly country like China which has reached out to the DRC in several areas, including the education sector, said Kosi.

Receiving the painting, Zhu Jing, Chinese ambassador to the DRC, welcomed the student's artwork which symbolizes the Olympic spirit and the profound friendship between the two peoples.

"As our two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of normalization of diplomatic relations between our two countries this year, we are very grateful for this painting and precious gift that symbolizes our common desire to move faster and together toward a better future," said Zhu.

