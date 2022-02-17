Highlights of cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic semifinals

Xinhua) 08:35, February 17, 2022

Chi Chunxue of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic semifinals of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Li Xin (L) and Chi Chunxue of China compete during the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic semifinals of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Li Xin of China crosses the finish line during the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic semifinals of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

Li Xin (R) of China competes during the cross-country skiing women's team sprint classic semifinals of the Beijing Winter Olympics at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 16, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Hongxiang)

