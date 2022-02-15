Yanqing Olympic Village after snow
Photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022 shows the National Sliding Center after snow in Yanqing District, capital of Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022 shows the National Alpine Skiing Center after snow in Yanqing District, capital of Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022 shows the Yanqing Olympic Village after snow in Yanqing District, capital of Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
Photo taken on Feb. 14, 2022 shows mountains covered by snow near the National Sliding Center in Yanqing District, capital of Beijing, China. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)
