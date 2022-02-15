Home>>
Highlights of ice hockey women's semifinal at Beijing 2022
(Xinhua) 08:43, February 15, 2022
Goalkeeper Anni Keisala of Finland misses a goal during the ice hockey women's semifinal between the United States and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuter/Pool via Xinhua)
Goalkeeper Anni Keisala of Finland misses a goal during the ice hockey women's semifinal between the United States and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuter/Pool via Xinhua)
Petra Nieminen (front) of Finland rushes into the net during the ice hockey women's semifinal between the United States and Finland at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Highlights of awarding ceremonies at Beijing Winter Olympics
- Pic story: trial skier from Xinjiang pursues dream
- Giant panda new ‘evil’ to US anti-China lawmakers
- Skater Yuzuru Hanyu thanks Chinese fans for support in Beijing 2022, popularity hints 'good start' for worsening ties
- French duo crowned, Chinese ice dancers make history at Beijing 2022
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.