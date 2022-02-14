IOC president seen with Chinese short track speed skating athlete
International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Zhang Hong (L) takes a photo for IOC president Thomas Bach (R) and China's gold medalist Gao Tingyu during short track speed skating events at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (R) and IOC member Zhang Hong watch during short track speed skating events at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach (R) shares hand sanitizer with China's gold medalist Gao Tingyu (L) and IOC member Zhang Hong during short track speed skating events at Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Cao Can)
Photos
