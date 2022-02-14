Highlights of ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A matches

Xinhua) 08:30, February 14, 2022

Fu Shuai (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Eric Staal (bottom) of Canada competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Ru Jiang (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Wang Taile (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Luo Jia (2nd R) of China vies for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Fu Shuai (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Athletes of China react during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)

Athletes vie for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Eric O'Dell (R) of Canada competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)

Goalkeeper Yongli Ouban (1st L) makes a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Wei Ruike (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Goalkeeper Danny aus den Birken (C) of Germany competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between the United States and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Goalkeeper Danny aus den Birken (front) of Germany misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between the United States and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)

Zheng Enlai (C) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Fu Shuai (R) of China vies with Mat Robinson of Canada during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)