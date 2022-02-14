Highlights of ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A matches
Fu Shuai (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Eric Staal (bottom) of Canada competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Ru Jiang (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Wang Taile (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Luo Jia (2nd R) of China vies for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Fu Shuai (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Athletes of China react during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Du Yu)
Athletes vie for the puck during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Eric O'Dell (R) of Canada competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li An)
Goalkeeper Yongli Ouban (1st L) makes a save during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
Wei Ruike (R) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Goalkeeper Danny aus den Birken (C) of Germany competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between the United States and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ran)
Goalkeeper Danny aus den Birken (front) of Germany misses a goal during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between the United States and Germany at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Song Yanhua)
Zheng Enlai (C) of China competes during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Fu Shuai (R) of China vies with Mat Robinson of Canada during the ice hockey men's preliminary round Group A match between China and Canada at National Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 13, 2022. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)
Photos
