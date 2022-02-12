Xi's speech at 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session published

Xinhua) 09:07, February 12, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- A speech by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the 2022 World Economic Forum virtual session has been published.

Xi delivered the speech, titled "Forge Ahead with Confidence and Fortitude to Jointly Create a Better Post-COVID World," on Jan. 17.

The booklet was published by the People's Publishing House and is available at Xinhua Bookstore outlets across the country.

