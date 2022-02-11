We Are China

China finishes second in freestyle skiing mixed team aerials at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 11:28, February 11, 2022

Jia Zongyang, Xu Mengtao and Qi Guangpu (L to R) of China celebrate during the flower ceremony for the skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Qi Guangpu of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Wu Zhuang)

Qi Guangpu, Xu Mengtao and Jia Zongyang (L to R) of China hug each other after winning the silver medal in the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Xu Chang)

Team of China celebrate after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

