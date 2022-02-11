Exhibition on intangible cultural heritage opens in Beijing

People's Daily Online) 10:42, February 11, 2022

Photo shows traditional Chinese musical instruments on display during the exhibition on intangible cultural heritage, arts and crafts, Feb.5. (Photo provided by the organizer of the exhibition)

The China National Arts and Crafts Museum and the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum opened to public visitors in Beijing on Feb. 5. On the same day, an exhibition on intangible cultural heritage, arts and crafts opened, presenting a total of 1,298 treasures, including traditional Chinese musical instruments, paintings, and opera costumes, among others.

Eighty percent of the exhibits were presented to the public for the first time, according to Han Ziyong, director of the Chinese National Academy of Arts, who is also curator of the China National Arts and Crafts Museum and the China Intangible Cultural Heritage Museum.

Experience activities were also launched to enable spectators to enjoy charming traditional crafts such as calligraphy and carving. A stage was set inside the museum to hold traditional Chinese opera shows.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)