Home>>
Goatskin raft an intangible cultural heritage in Ningxia
(Ecns.cn) 14:20, October 22, 2021
Photo shows a goatskin raft. With a dozen bulging bags made from goatskin fixed on a wooden raft, the raft has been used in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region since old times. (Photo: China News Service/ Yu Jing, Ji Xiang)
The making process of a goatskin raft needs more than 10 procedures, including goatskin selection, hair removal, oil and salt filling, inflating, etc. It is an important part of the Yellow River culture and an intangible cultural heritage in Zhongwei City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Craftsman strives to bring intangible cultural heritage back to life
- China steps up protection of intangible cultural heritage
- Tibetan carpet: millennia-old intangible cultural heritage
- Traditional papermaking brings riches to remote township
- Exhibition about intangible cultural heritages conservation kicks off in Hebei
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.