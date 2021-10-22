Goatskin raft an intangible cultural heritage in Ningxia

Ecns.cn) 14:20, October 22, 2021

Photo shows a goatskin raft. With a dozen bulging bags made from goatskin fixed on a wooden raft, the raft has been used in Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region since old times. (Photo: China News Service/ Yu Jing, Ji Xiang)

The making process of a goatskin raft needs more than 10 procedures, including goatskin selection, hair removal, oil and salt filling, inflating, etc. It is an important part of the Yellow River culture and an intangible cultural heritage in Zhongwei City, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

