People visit Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia
People visit the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
A staff member repairs an sculpture during the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)
