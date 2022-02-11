People visit Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia

Xinhua) 09:18, February 11, 2022

People visit the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

A staff member repairs an sculpture during the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People visit the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People visit the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

People visit the Snow and Ice festival in Moscow, Russia, on Feb. 10, 2022. Over 70 ice sculptures, snow figures and giant snowmen are displayed in Gorky park during Snow and Ice festival in Moscow. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)