Norwegian skier Johaug claims 2nd Beijing 2022 gold medal at women's 10km classic

Xinhua) 08:58, February 11, 2022

Therese Johaug of Norway competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- Norwegian Therese Johaug won the gold medal of women's 10km classic of cross-country skiing at Beijing 2022 here on Thursday.

Johaug won the race in 28:06:3, finishing 0.4 seconds ahead of Finland skier Kerttu Niskanen, who bagged silver. Krista Parmakoski of Finland took bronze, 31.5 seconds behind Johaug.

It was Johaug's second Olympic gold medal at Beijing 2022. The Norwegian won the Beijing 2022 women's skiathlon on February 5.

Ma Qinghua of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Ma Qinghua of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Lisa Unterweger of Austria competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Li Xin of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Frida Karlsson of Sweden competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Krista Parmakoski of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Chi Chunxue of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Izabela Marcisz of Poland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Johanna Matintalo of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Dinigeer Yilamujiang of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Ma Qinghua of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Petra Hyncicova of Czech Republic competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Yulia Stupak (L) competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Krista Parmakoski of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Dinigeer Yilamujiang of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Maryna Antsybor of Ukraine competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

Athletes compete during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Therese Johaug of Norway competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Maryna Antsybor of Ukraine drinks water during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Li Xin (front) of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Tiril Udnes Weng of Norway competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Liu Chan)

Kerttu Niskanen of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Kerttu Niskanen (L) of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Therese Johaug (L) of Norway competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Therese Johaug of Norway competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Krista Parmakoski of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Anita Klemencic of Slovenia competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Krista Parmakoski of Finland competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Li Xin (L) of China competes during cross-country skiing women's 10km classic at National Cross-Country Skiing Centre in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 10, 2022. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

