China to improve utilization of industrial solid waste

Xinhua) 08:31, February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- China aims to reduce the generation intensity of industrial solid waste in steel, nonferrous metals, and chemical sectors by 2025, and meanwhile significantly improve the utilization of bulk solid waste.

According to a plan jointly issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and seven other government bodies, China will see the sound development of its renewable resource sector by 2025. Its utilization rate of bulk industrial solid waste will reach 57 percent, said the plan.

Measures include enhancing technological and industrial upgrades to reduce solid waste and promoting standardized utilization of renewable resources such as scrap steel and plastics. Measures also include improving the recycling and utilization system of old power batteries.

China has made progress in preventing solid waste pollution with strengthened legislation and supervision.

The revised Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste took effect on Sept. 1, 2020.

