Top legislature to inspect enforcement of solid-waste pollution law

Xinhua) 13:40, March 30, 2021

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, presides over the first plenary meeting of the teams of lawmakers to inspect the enforcement of the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste in Beijing, capital of China, March 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

BEIJING, March 29 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature will send four teams of lawmakers to inspect the enforcement of the Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste in eight provincial-level regions across the country.

The Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC) will also entrust local legislatures in 23 other provincial-level areas with law-enforcement inspection.

The inspections will be led by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

While presiding over the first plenary meeting of the inspection teams on Monday, Li stressed efforts to promote the full implementation of the revised law.

This year, the top legislature will review a report on the annual environmental situation and the work of fighting pollution in accordance with the law.

The Law on Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste was enacted in 1995 and underwent a thorough revision in 2020.

