Senior legislator calls for better law implementation to fight pollution

BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Shen Yueyue, vice chairperson of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, on Monday called for efforts to better implement the newly-revised law on the prevention and control of environmental pollution by solid waste.

Shen made the remarks at a symposium held by the Environmental Protection and Resources Conservation Committee of the NPC and the Ministry of Ecology and Environment on the implementation of the law, which is scheduled to go into effect on Tuesday.

Lauding the law's significance to safeguarding public health and ecological security, Shen called for more efforts to study and publicize the law.

Shen stressed tackling prominent pollution problems in accordance with the law, such as garbage sorting and hazardous waste management, to foster good environment and protect people's health.