Top legislature holds joint inquiry into solid waste prevention report

October 23, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top legislature on Friday held a joint inquiry into a report on the enforcement of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

During the inquiry, eight lawmakers asked questions about measures to promote the sorting of household and construction waste, strengthen the management of dangerous and clinical waste, and recycle waste, among others.

State Councilor Wang Yong and officials from central government agencies, including the National Development and Reform Commission and the Ministry of Commerce, attended the meeting to hear suggestions and answer questions.

Noting that significant progress has been made in preventing solid waste pollution though arduous tasks remain ahead, Li called for the thorough enforcement of the Law on the Prevention and Control of Environmental Pollution by Solid Waste and other regulations.

Li also urged joint efforts from the government, enterprises and the public to contribute to green development, and called for strengthened scientific support in the disposal of solid waste.

