China's figure skater Jin Boyang overcomes doubts at Beijing 2022

February 11, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- When Jin Boyang raised his right fist following his free skate program to "Invocation," the home crowd at Capital Indoor Stadium let out cheers and applause.

The two-time world bronze medalist, however, was spotted covering his tearful eyes with his hands.

"I've conquered myself, as I used to doubt my ability in the past four years. All my efforts paid off," said the 24-year-old, who finished fourth at PyeongChang 2018.

Despite his season-best score of 179.45 points for free skate, Jin finished only ninth overall with 270.43 points.

"It was an incredible experience delivering every jump in the Capital Indoor Stadium," Jin said. "I can feel the enthusiasm from the home audience."

"Thanks to the strong support from my coaches, my family and good training conditions, I kept my momentum and built up my stamina by attending matches and highly intensive training amid the global COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

It has been a tough journey to Beijing 2022 for Jin, as he had only one week off over the past two years.

Last October, Jin recovered from an appendicitis operation and won bronze at the 2021 Asian Open Figure Skating Trophy, before finishing seventh at November's Italian Grand Prix despite having topped the short program.

"The free skating program was a challenge to his stamina," said legendary Chinese coach Yao Bin, who has guided Shen Xue and Zhao Hongbo to China's first Olympic figure skating gold 12 years ago.

"Jin's performance in Beijing has reached a higher level, and all coaches are satisfied with it," added Yao.

After finishing his program, Jin hugged his coaches Xu Zhaoxiao and Fu Caishu.

"Every moment here will be remembered for long," Jin said. "I am expecting my third Olympics. I will keep fighting for my dream with passion."

Jin won men's singles bronze in the 2016 Boston world championships, the best ever result for China in the men's singles event. In the 2017 Helsinki world championships, Jin also finished third.

