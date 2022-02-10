Highlights of women's snowboard cross 1/4 finals of Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:29, February 10, 2022

Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis (front) of the United States competes during women's snowboard cross 1/4 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022.

Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis of the United States competes during women's snowboard cross finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Gold medallist Lindsey Jacobellis (L) of the United States competes during women's snowboard cross finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Meryeta Odine (R) of Canada competes during women's snowboard cross 1/4 finals of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 9, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Haofei)

