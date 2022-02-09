Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys frolic in the snow in SW China

People's Daily Online) 14:56, February 09, 2022

Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys hug in the snow in the woods in Pingwu county, Mianyang city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province. (Photo/Hu Yu)

Recently, Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys, which are under first-class state protection, frolicked in the snow in the woods in Pingwu county, Mianyang city, southwest China’s Sichuan Province.

Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys are endemic to China. The largest number of Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys live in Sichuan province, the largest habitat of this rare animal. There are approximately 10,000 Sichuan snub-nosed monkeys in the Minshan and Qionglai mountain ranges.

