PhD student devotes eight years to protecting critically endangered snub-nosed monkeys

June 11, 2021

Chen Yixin (1st R) and forest rangers have lunch during a break from conducting field research. (Photo courtesy of Central South University of Forestry and Technology)

Chen Yixin, a PhD student at the Central South University of Forestry and Technology in central China’s Hunan province, has devoted eight years to protecting the Nujiang snub-nosed monkeys, a critically endangered species, located in the mountainous areas of southwest China’s Yunnan province.

Since May 2013, Chen and Professor Xiang Zuofu, his supervisor, have been conducting field research on the snub-nosed monkeys at the Pianma station situated within the Gaoligong Mountain National Nature Reserve in Yunnan, the natural habitat of the species.

But it’s not easy for them to track down the Nujiang snub-nosed monkeys, even with the help of veteran forest rangers at the reserve’s Pianma station, since they still have only a limited understanding of the animal.

On Oct. 17, 2013, Chen observed the Nujiang snub-nosed monkeys through telescopes for the first time, but they quickly disappeared into the forest after a few minutes. Days later, Chen and other members of the research team came across an all-male unit of 19 to 21 snub-nosed monkeys but then lost track of the animals several hours later.

Starting in November of that year, the research team set up 30 infrared cameras throughout the nature reserve under the guidance of the Institute of Zoology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

In January 2014, when Chen and two forest rangers sorted through pictures and video clips on an infrared camera, he found a photo taken on Dec. 7, 2013 showing an adult male Nujiang snub-nosed monkey swiftly crossing through a bamboo forest. It was the first photo of a Nujiang snub-nosed monkey captured by an infrared camera in China.

Four months later, Chen gathered together photos and video clips of a unit of female snub-nosed monkeys accompanied by one male as captured on infrared cameras.

On Nov. 18, 2020, the research team captured video clips showing almost the entire Nujiang snub-nosed monkey population that was living in the nature reserve for the first time. After reviewing the video clips, Chen confirmed that there were at least 149 snub-nosed monkeys, which led him to project that the actual population might be even larger than first expected.

More importantly, Chen found that almost half of the monkeys were juveniles, which indicates a relatively sound population structure for the snub-nosed monkeys in the reserve.

According to Chen and his supervisor, it was good news for the future of the critically-endangered species because its population is expected to continue increasing so long as more conservation efforts are consistently carried out.

Chen has published several research papers on the Nujiang snub-nosed monkeys and biodiversity in the Gaoligong Mountains, but he has meanwhile insisted on maintaining his fieldwork with forest rangers at the Pianma station. While continuing to carry out his research, Chen has also continued to participate in regular patrols and nature education in the reserve.

“I have a personal attachment to the Gaoligong Mountains and the Nujiang snub-nosed monkeys, and hope that they can survive and thrive,” Chen said, adding that the research team will provide the world with a better understanding of the species through their persistent efforts.

It is of great significance to conduct research on wildlife conservation even if the process is arduous, said Xiang, explaining that they can provide basic data for the protection of the Nujiang snub-nosed monkeys by monitoring their activities over a long duration of time and by studying their natural habitats and regular behaviors.

