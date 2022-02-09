Beijing 2022: curling mixed doubles finals

Bruce Mouat (bottom) of Great Britain competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Almida De Val (L), Oskar Eriksson (R) of Sweden and their coach Sebastian Kraupp celebrate winning during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Members of Swedish team celebrate after the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Almida De Val (L) and Oskar Eriksson of Sweden celebrate winning during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Bruce Mouat of Great Britain competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Almida de Val of Sweden celebrates after the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Atheletes of Sweden (L) and Britain are seen before the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Great Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Oskar Eriksson (front) and Almida de Val of Sweden celebrate after the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Oskar Eriksson of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Almida de Val of Sweden competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Bruce Mouat of Britain competes during the curling mixed doubles bronze medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Sweden and Britain at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Huang Xiaobang)

Stefania Constantini of Italy competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Stefania Constantini (L) of Italy greets Magnus Nedregotten of Norway before the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Amos Mosaner of Italy competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Amos Mosaner of Italy competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Stefania Constantini of Italy competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Zhou Mi)

Magnus Nedregotten of Norway competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Kristin Skaslien (bottom) and Magnus Nedregotten of Norway compete during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Amos Mosaner of Italy competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

Magnus Nedregotten of Norway competes during the curling mixed doubles gold medal game of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics between Italy and Norway at the National Aquatics Centre in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 8, 2022. (Xinhua/Yang Lei)

