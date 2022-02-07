Bolshunov claims Russia's first Olympic gold in skiathlon at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 09:30, February 07, 2022

CHONGLI, China, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Alexander Bolshunov won the first Olympic gold for the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in the men's 30km cross-country skiathlon at Beijing 2022 on Sunday.

The skiathlon began with 15 kilometers of classic skiing, and switched to freestyle after the half-point.

The 25-year-old opened a big gap in the second half and crossed the line with a comfortable lead, winning in one hour, 16 minutes and 9.8 seconds.

His compatriot Denis Spitsov surpassed Finnish athlete Livo Niskanen in the second half to take his third Olympic silver medal in 1:17:20.8. Niskanen finished third in 1:18:10.0.

This is Bolshunov's first Olympic gold medal, after the Russian won three silver medals (50km mass start, team sprint, 4x10km relay) and one bronze (sprint) at Pyeongchang 2018.

"It is something unbelievable. I am an Olympic champion and this is for life. Over the past years, I proved that in every race and always show distinguished results and also always battle to the end," said Bolshunov.

Since his World Cup debut in 2017, Bolshunov has been considered Russia's promising star, and has been compared to three-time Olympic champion Johannes Klaebo of Norway, who finished in 40th place.

"I think he understood the race was not working out the way he wanted so he decided just to ski it to the end. He understands his main race is the sprint and I think today he was just skiing to finish and he will show his full power in the sprint," Bolshunov said of Klaebo.

