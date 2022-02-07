Chinese Vice Premier congratulates short-track speed skaters on Olympic gold

Xinhua) 09:04, February 07, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan congratulated the country's Olympic delegation on Sunday for winning gold in the short-track speed skating 2,000m mixed team relay event at Beijing 2022.

Qu Chunyu, Fan Kexin, Zhang Yuting, Wu Dajing and Ren Ziwei claimed China's first gold medal at Beijing 2022 on Saturday.

"You have earned glory for the whole nation," Sun, on behalf of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, said in a congratulatory message to the Chinese delegation.

Sun called on Chinese athletes to strive for gold medals in an ethical, moral and clean manner, and carry forward Chinese sportsmanship as well as the Olympic spirit.

Sun added that she hoped Chinese athletes would earn more glory for the host nation.

