We Are China

SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites into orbit

Xinhua) 19:28, February 04, 2022

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched 49 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Thursday.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:13 p.m. Eastern Time from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.

Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

This was the sixth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, said SpaceX.

Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)