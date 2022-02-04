Home>>
SpaceX launches more Starlink internet satellites into orbit
(Xinhua) 19:28, February 04, 2022
WASHINGTON, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. private space company SpaceX successfully launched 49 more Starlink internet satellites into orbit Thursday.
A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 1:13 p.m. Eastern Time from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Following the launch, SpaceX confirmed the Starlink satellites were deployed.
Falcon 9's first stage has landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.
This was the sixth launch and landing of this Falcon 9 first stage booster, said SpaceX.
Starlink will deliver high-speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable, according to SpaceX.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- SpaceX launches 1st space tourism mission
- SpaceX's Starlink expects it can provide global coverage around September
- SpaceX launches tiny critters, solar panels to space station
- Astronauts aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon arrive at space station
- SpaceX rocket explodes after landing in test flight
- SpaceX's Starship prototype explodes during test flight
- SpaceX's upgraded Dragon cargo returns to Earth with scientific experiments
- SpaceX's upgraded Dragon cargo undocks from ISS, heading for splashdown
- SpaceX Starship test flight explodes during landing
- SpaceX awarded about 886 mln USD for satellite internet network
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.