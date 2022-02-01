Home>>
Over 70 pct of China's A-level scenic spots to operate normally during holiday
(Xinhua) 09:38, February 01, 2022
Children pose for a photo with festive decorations in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 31, 2022. The Spring Festival falls on Feb. 1 this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)
BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Over 70 percent of China's A-level scenic spots will see a normal run during the weeklong Spring Festival holiday starting Monday, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.
Some tourist sites will be temporarily closed due to COVID-19 or seasonal reasons during the holiday, Yu Changguo, an official with the ministry said.
The Spring Festival or China's Lunar New Year falls on Feb. 1 this year.
