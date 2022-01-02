Added value of China's tourism, related industries shrinks in 2020

Xinhua) 14:19, January 02, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's tourism and related industries declined dragged by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, official data shows.

The added value of tourism and related industries in China amounted to about 4.06 trillion yuan (about 637.45 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020, down 9.7 percent from one year earlier, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

The figure accounted for 4.01 percent of the country's GDP in 2020, down 0.55 percentage points from the previous year, NBS said.

Affected by the COVID-19 outbreaks, the added value of the accommodation sector tumbled by 28.8 percent year on year, while the figures for traveling and catering plummeted by 12.1 percent and 10.8 percent from one year earlier, respectively.

