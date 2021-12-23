China tightens tourism epidemic control ahead of holidays

Xinhua) 09:17, December 23, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has demanded tightened epidemic prevention and control measures during the forthcoming holidays of New Year's Day and the Spring Festival, China's lunar new year.

According to a circular released by the ministry, culture and tourism authorities were asked to guide venues such as A-level tourist destinations and public libraries and theaters to follow requirements on visitor number limitations, reservations, and staggered visiting hours.

Tourist-dedicated trains will be suspended, and group tour routes passing land port cities will be restricted, said the circular.

It also demanded supervision over the culture and tourism sectors during the upcoming holidays.

The circular added culture and tourism authorities should encourage holidaymakers to abide by epidemic prevention requirements and stay alert to safety hazards.

