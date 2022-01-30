Chinese, Moldovan presidents exchange congratulations on 30th anniversary of diplomatic ties

January 30, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Moldovan counterpart, Maia Sandu, on Sunday exchanged congratulatory messages to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their countries' diplomatic relations.

In his message, Xi pointed out that China and Moldova are traditional partners of friendly cooperation.

Over the past 30 years, he noted, bilateral relations have witnessed healthy and steady development, with the two countries enjoying increasingly deep political mutual trust, achieving substantial progress in various areas of cooperation, and conducting close collaboration in global and regional affairs.

In the face of COVID-19, the people in the two countries have stood together and helped each other, leaving a touching story of fighting the pandemic with solidarity, he added.

Xi stressed that he attaches great importance to the development of China-Moldova relations, and stands ready to work with Sandu to take the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to push for further development of bilateral ties and cooperation in various areas for the benefit of both nations.

For her part, Sandu said Moldova-China relations now enjoy rapid development, with continuously enhanced political dialogue, deepening win-win cooperation and increasingly smooth coordination in multilateral affairs.

Moldova, she added, thanks China for providing assistance in pandemic response supplies, and is willing to continuously tap the potential of bilateral cooperation in various fields and strive for new development of bilateral relations.

