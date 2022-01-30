Home>>
A Keen Supporter of the Olympics
(CGTN) 09:31, January 30, 2022
In February 2019, President Xi Jinping visited the offices of the organizing committee for the 2022 Winter Olympics. There he met Frenchwoman Héloïse Gentil, a member of the support team. By chance, a month later in Paris President Xi met Héloïse’s husband, Pascal, an Olympic bronze medal winner. Husband and wife are very impressed by the Chinese leader’s personal interest in the Olympics, and by his support for sport in general.
