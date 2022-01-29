Using "deepfake" technology in China may require identity verification in future: cyberspace regulator

Xinhua) 09:02, January 29, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Users of AI-generated synthetic media, or "deepfake" technologies, may be required to verify their identities to gain access to relevant services in the future, China's cyberspace regulator said on Friday.

The Cyberspace Administration of China on Friday released a draft regulation regarding the management of technologies that generate or manipulate text, images, audio or video using the artificial intelligence technique of deep learning, such as face swap and image enhancement.

According to the draft regulation, providers of deepfake technology services must verify the true identity of their users before granting them access to relevant technologies or providing them with deepfake products.

Deepfakes that alter information in the source material should be clearly labeled as artificially manipulated media products, per the draft regulation. It would also require deepfake service providers to enable the public to file complaints and handle them efficiently, should the products give rise to rumors or disputes.

The administration is currently soliciting public opinions on the draft regulation.

