Beijing classifies two more areas as at-risk for COVID-19 infection

Xinhua) 09:40, January 26, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has classified two new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19, as the city reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

From 4 p.m. Monday to 4 p.m. Tuesday, 12 confirmed cases and three asymptomatic cases were reported in Beijing, according to Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

The city currently has one high-risk area and six medium-risk areas as a result of the latest resurgence.

