Over 10 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19
Students attend an in-person class in a school in Los Angeles, California, the United States, on April 13, 2021. (Xinhua)
WASHINGTON, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- More than 10 million children in the United States have tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic, according to the latest report of the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association.
A total of 10,603,034 child COVID-19 cases had been reported across the country as of Jan. 20, and children represented 18.4 percent of all confirmed cases, according to the report published late Monday.
COVID-19 cases among children have spiked dramatically across the United States during the Omicron variant surge.
Over 1.1 million child COVID-19 cases were reported in the past week, nearly five times the rate of the peak of last winter's surge, according to the AAP.
This number was a 17 percent increase over the 981,000 added cases reported the week before and a doubling of case counts from the two weeks prior, according to the AAP.
Over 2 million child COVID-19 cases have been added in the past two weeks.
This marks the 24th week in a row child COVID-19 cases in the United States are above 100,000. Since the first week of September, there have been over 5.6 million additional child cases, according to the AAP.
