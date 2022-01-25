Home>>
Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 10:11, January 25, 2022
A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident at a COVID-19 testing site in Haidian District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 24, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)
BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, which remained the same as that of Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
Of the new local infections, six were reported in Xinjiang, five in Beijing, three in Henan, two in Hebei, and one each in Tianjin and Shanghai, according to the commission.
Monday also saw reports of 27 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.
No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- UN Biodiversity Conference set to hold in China in April may be affected by COVID-19
- China to step up control over cold-chain food imports amid pandemic
- Beijing launches COVID-19 testing
- Interview: China practising building community with shared future for mankind in fight against pandemic, says British scholar
- Pandemic entering "new phase," yet too early to drop guard: WHO
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.