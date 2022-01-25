Interview: China practising building community with shared future for mankind in fight against pandemic, says British scholar

Xinhua) 08:38, January 25, 2022

LONDON, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- By actively cooperating with other countries in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, China is putting into practice its concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, British scholar and political commentator Martin Jacques has said.

In an interview with Xinhua, Jacques said the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is "a very important idea" as it "emphasizes what different countries across the world in fact have in common, therefore, the need for mutuality and also joint development."

China's approach to global governance has evolved over the years and the country is expected to continue to play a proactive and pioneering role in multilateral bodies.

Speaking highly of China's support to other countries fighting the pandemic, especially in sharing its vaccines with other countries, he said it is "extremely important that China makes this contribution to as many countries as it can."

He also praised China's successful anti-pandemic efforts and achievements on home soil."China has been brilliant. China has acted with tremendous effectiveness in this area and recognized that life really matters," he said.

Jacques also expressed confidence that China will stage a successful Winter Olympics in Beijing as well as his disapproval of the politicization of sporting event by some countries.

"I think the Winter Olympics will be a big success. China has put a lot of effort into it. It's extremely good at organizing major events," he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)