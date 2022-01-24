Home>>
Nearly 2.97 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 16:38, January 24, 2022
BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 2.97 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
