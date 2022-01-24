Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid test at a COVID-19 testing site in Fengtai District in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 23, 2022.(Xinhua/Tang Rufeng)

BEIJING, Jan. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 18 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, one less than the previous day, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Of the new local infections, six were reported in Beijing, three each in Hebei and Yunnan, two in Shandong, and one each in Tianjin, Shanxi, Henan and Guangdong, according to the commission.

Sunday also saw reports of 39 imported COVID-19 cases across the mainland.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, the commission said.

