Home>>
Xinjiang logs 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6 asymptomatic carriers
(Xinhua) 09:03, January 26, 2022
URUMQI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered two confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers from midnight to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, the local health commission has said.
All cases were registered in the border city of Horgos in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture.
As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Xinjiang had eight confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 asymptomatic carriers, all in Horgos, among the latest resurgence since Sunday.
Two of the asymptomatic carriers that were reported on Sunday have been confirmed as being infected with the Omicron variant, according to Chen Zhengfa, an official with the health commission of the prefecture.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- COVID-19 cases spike dramatically in U.S. children with over 10 mln infected
- Over 10 mln children in U.S. infected with COVID-19
- Hungary's Olympic champion Liu Shaoang tests positive for COVID-19
- Chinese mainland reports 18 new local COVID-19 cases
- UN Biodiversity Conference set to hold in China in April may be affected by COVID-19
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.