Xinjiang logs 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 6 asymptomatic carriers

Xinhua) 09:03, January 26, 2022

URUMQI, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region registered two confirmed COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers from midnight to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, the local health commission has said.

All cases were registered in the border city of Horgos in the Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture.

As of 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Xinjiang had eight confirmed COVID-19 cases and 24 asymptomatic carriers, all in Horgos, among the latest resurgence since Sunday.

Two of the asymptomatic carriers that were reported on Sunday have been confirmed as being infected with the Omicron variant, according to Chen Zhengfa, an official with the health commission of the prefecture.

