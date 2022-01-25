China to bolster sand industry amid desert ecosystem protection

Xinhua) 17:38, January 25, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will prop up the development of the sand industry as part of the country's efforts to protect and restore the desert ecosystem, according to the forestry authority.

The country will utilize unique resources in sand areas in a scientific manner, promote the forestry, grassland and sand industries involving water-saving planting and environmentally-friendly services in desert zones, according to a plan on the sand industry released by the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

China's regional desertified land totals about 1.62 million square kilometers, and the country boasts over 15,500 enterprises in the forestry, grassland and sand industry, according to the administration. The sand sector's annual output value is estimated at about 500 billion yuan (about 94.6 billion U.S. dollars).

The country has so far established a total of 98 national desert parks.

