China's top economic planner approves 90 fixed-asset projects in 2021

Xinhua) 13:57, January 23, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's top economic planner approved a total of 90 fixed-asset investment projects last year, which helped boost growth.

The National Development and Reform Commission approved the projects worth 775.4 billion yuan (about 122 billion U.S. dollars) in investments last year, mainly in the transport, energy, water conservancy and informatization industries.

In December, the commission approved six fixed-asset investment projects totaling 18.5 billion yuan.

The latest data showed that China's fixed-asset investment went up 4.9 percent year on year to over 54.45 trillion yuan in 2021, or up 8 percent from the 2019 level.

The country has the potential and incentive to expand effective investment with strengthened fiscal and monetary support, said Ning Jizhe, deputy head of the commission.

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Bianji)