Hong Kong's good governance brooks no interference or smearing



Xinhua) 09:03, January 23, 2022

China's national flag (five-star red flag) and the flag of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region are seen in south China's Hong Kong, Oct. 1, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

In defiance of history and reality, the European Parliament has repeatedly smeared Hong Kong and attacked China citing "democracy and freedom."

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Some politicians in the European Parliament have attempted to manipulate facts about Hong Kong in order to meddle in China's internal affairs once more. Their hypocrisy, however, will become more visible in the eyes of the world, while their evil intentions will go nowhere.

In their latest attempt to make waves over Hong Kong, the European Parliament passed a resolution on Thursday that smeared Hong Kong's democracy and freedom, calling for sanctions against China's central government and Hong Kong government officials, and called for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

It should be noted that the resolution is not legally binding on European Union (EU) member states' policies toward China. The so-called resolution's adoption is merely a ruse by some members of the European Parliament to smear China.

Photo taken on July 31, 2021 shows the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center in south China's Hong Kong. (Xinhua/Wu Xiaochu)

When Hong Kong was in disarray not too long ago, the central government took decisive action by passing the national security law in Hong Kong, improving Hong Kong's electoral system, and firmly enforcing the principle of "patriots administering Hong Kong."

These measures have helped Hong Kong back to the track of stability and prosperity, and helped to re-establish Hong Kong's democratic development. Since then, Hong Kong has enjoyed sound and effective governance.

Those politicians may claim to "stand with Hong Kong," but in fact they harbor no good intentions. Their latest move demonstrates that they do not want a stable and prosperous Hong Kong and are attempting to whitewash anti-China elements in the city. They are still fantasizing about using Hong Kong as a launching pad against China. Their political farce and nefarious intentions, however, are doomed to fail.

Students attend a live class given by the Shenzhou-13 crew members, in south China's Hong Kong, Dec. 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

In fact, the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong are also in the interests of more than 2,300 EU businesses and 350,000 EU citizens in the city. In the context of growing China-EU cooperation, the European Parliament's blunder is akin to working against itself.

Hong Kong is part of China and brooks no external interference. Those politicians should bear in mind that nothing can change China's firm determination to safeguard the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and promote the sustained success of "one country, two systems."

