Chinese vice premier urges eco-conservation in Yellow River basin

Xinhua) 17:18, January 20, 2022

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has called for ecological conservation and high-quality development of the Yellow River basin.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of the leading group on promoting eco-conservation and high-quality development in the Yellow River basin, made the remarks while chairing a meeting of the group on Wednesday.

More efforts should be made to enhance the capability to withstand floods in the Yellow River basin and shore up flood control and emergency management systems in cities to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, Han said.

The vice premier also called for further ensuring funding and land for pushing forward the construction of major projects in the region while strengthening water-saving and usage in the industrial sector.

The ecological systems in the Yellow River basin should be protected and restored, and the construction of major wind power and photovoltaic bases, as well as the clean use of coal, should be accelerated, according to Han.

