Scenery of Hukou Waterfall on Yellow River

Xinhua) 09:49, December 23, 2021

Photo taken on Dec. 20, 2021 shows the scenery of the frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Hukou Waterfall, located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, formed spectacular winter scenery as temperature continued to drop in recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 20, 2021 shows a rainbow and the scenery of the frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Hukou Waterfall, located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, formed spectacular winter scenery as temperature continued to drop in recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

Photo taken on Dec. 21, 2021 shows a rainbow and the scenery of the Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The Hukou Waterfall, located on the border area between north China's Shanxi and northwest China's Shaanxi provinces, formed spectacular winter scenery as temperature continued to drop in recent days. (Xinhua/Tao Ming)

