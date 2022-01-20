Guangdong ranks first in China in number of 5G facilities

GUANGZHOU, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- South China's Guangdong Province has built a total of 170,000 5G base stations, ranking first in China, according to the numbers disclosed at the ongoing fifth session of the 13th Guangdong Provincial People's Congress on Thursday.

In 2021, 46,700 5G base stations were set up in Guangdong, thanks to continuous investment and efforts to expand the 5G coverage by local authorities.

Guangdong will further promote the coverage of the 5G network in Pearl River Delta, and enhance support for research and development of 6G technology, according to the provincial government work report.

