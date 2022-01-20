Folk artist shows his support for Beijing 2022 through dough sculptures

People's Daily Online) 13:31, January 20, 2022

Photo shows Wang Yongyan’s dough sculptures themed on the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. (Photo/Jia Lei)

Wang Yongyan, a folk artist of dough sculpture in Binhai New Area, north China’s Tianjin municipality, has created dough sculptures featuring the mascots for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games – Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, as a way to embody his wishes for the success of the upcoming event.

Wang has also taught children the skill of making dough sculptures, which is a national intangible cultural heritage, via livestreaming sessions.

