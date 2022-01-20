Highlights of Australian Open 2022

Xinhua) 10:12, January 20, 2022

Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates after winning the Men's Singles second round match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during the Men's Singles second round match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain hits a return during the Men's Singles second round match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Rafael Nadal of Spain serves during the Men's Singles second round match against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Samantha Stosur of Australia compete during the Women's Doubles first round match against Kato Miyu of Japan /Sabrina Santamaria of the United States at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (L) of China/Samantha Stosur of Australia celebrate during the Women's Doubles first round match against Kato Miyu of Japan /Sabrina Santamaria of the United States at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (front) of China/Samantha Stosur of Australia celebrate after winning the Women's Doubles first round match against Kato Miyu of Japan /Sabrina Santamaria of the United States at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Zhang Shuai (R) of China/Samantha Stosur of Australia compete during the Women's Doubles first round match against Kato Miyu of Japan /Sabrina Santamaria of the United States at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Qiang of China hits a return during the Women's Singles second round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium serves during the Women's Singles second round match against Wang Qiang of China at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Qiang of China reacts during the Women's Singles second round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Qiang of China hits a return during the Women's Singles second round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Wang Qiang of China hits a return during the Women's Singles second round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning the Women's Singles second round match against Wang Xiyu of China at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Xinhua/Bai Xuefei)

Wang Qiang of China serves during the Women's Singles second round match against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium at Australian Open 2022 in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan (R)/Yang Zhaoxuan of China communicate with each other during the Women's doubles match against Sofia Kenin of USA/Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at Australian Open in Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan (R)/Yang Zhaoxuan of China compete during the Women's doubles match against Sofia Kenin of USA/Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at Australian Open in Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan (L) of China compete during the Women's Doubles first round match against Sofia Kenin of the United States/Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at Australian Open in Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Sofia Kenin of the United States/Yulia Putintseva (L) of Kazakhstan compete during the Women's doubles match against Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan of China at Australian Open in Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan (L)/Yang Zhaoxuan of China celebrate during the Women's Doubles first round match against Sofia Kenin of the United States/Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan at Australian Open in Melbourne Park, in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 19, 2022. (Photo by Hu Jingchen/Xinhua)

