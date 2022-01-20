Chinese envoy calls for new impetus for settlement of Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Xinhua) 08:42, January 20, 2022

UNITED NATIONS, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called on the international community to give new impetus to the settlement of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The question of Palestine has been on the UN agenda for 75 years. The new year should bring new hope to the Palestinian people, and the international community should act with a stronger sense of urgency by taking vigorous actions to promote the comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian issue, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

Violence and hostilities must be stopped and tensions eased, he told a Security Council open debate on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question.

Last year saw continued unrest in the occupied Palestinian territory. Since the beginning of this year, the situation on the ground has continued to be tense and worrying, said Geng. "We call on all parties concerned to keep calm, exercise restraint, refrain from hostilities and violence, and consolidate the cease-fire in Gaza."

As the occupying power, Israel must fulfill its obligations under international law, guarantee the safety of the people in the occupied territory, investigate violence against Palestinian civilians, and maintain the historical status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem. Meanwhile, Israel's legitimate security concerns must be respected, he said.

Relevant Security Council resolutions must be implemented and settlement activities must stop, said Geng.

In 2021, Israel's settlement activities in the West Bank continued to expand, and the number of demolished Palestinian homes was the highest since 2016. Settlement activities violate international law. China urges Israel to stop demolishing Palestinian homes, stop evicting Palestinians and expanding settlements, and create conditions for the development of Palestinian communities in the West Bank, he said.

China is equally concerned about Israel's recent announcement that it will invest more than 300 million U.S. dollars in settlement construction in the Golan. The international community recognizes Syria's sovereignty over the Golan. China urges Israel to stop settlement activities that could lead to tensions, he said.

