14 military personnel killed in central Vietnam landslide

HANOI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A landslide triggered by prolonged downpours has left at least 14 military personnel dead in central Vietnam's Quang Tri province on Sunday, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The death toll was up from three reported in the morning, with 11 more bodies recovered. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

The landslide occurred at 1:25 a.m. local time on Sunday, engulfing a military base in Quang Tri's mountainous Huong Hoa district, according to VNA.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in central localities until Wednesday, with rainfall ranging between 400 mm and 600 mm, and over 700 mm in some areas. Risks of floods, flash floods and inundation remain high in these areas, VNA cited National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting as saying.