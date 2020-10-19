Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Oct 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

14 military personnel killed in central Vietnam landslide

(Xinhua)    10:18, October 19, 2020

HANOI, Oct. 18 (Xinhua) -- A landslide triggered by prolonged downpours has left at least 14 military personnel dead in central Vietnam's Quang Tri province on Sunday, Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

The death toll was up from three reported in the morning, with 11 more bodies recovered. Search and rescue efforts are still underway.

The landslide occurred at 1:25 a.m. local time on Sunday, engulfing a military base in Quang Tri's mountainous Huong Hoa district, according to VNA.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in central localities until Wednesday, with rainfall ranging between 400 mm and 600 mm, and over 700 mm in some areas. Risks of floods, flash floods and inundation remain high in these areas, VNA cited National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting as saying.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York