Chinese embassy celebrates 30th anniversary of China-Ukraine ties

Xinhua) 08:32, January 20, 2022

People visit a photo exhibition, which showcases more than 50 photographs depicting important events for China and Ukraine, in the Chinese Embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Jan. 18, 2022. The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine held a reception on Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Ukraine diplomatic ties. (Photo by Sergey Starostenko/Xinhua)

KIEV, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Ukraine held a reception on Tuesday to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of China-Ukraine diplomatic ties.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal sent a congratulatory letter to the Chinese embassy, in which he praised the progress made in the development of China-Ukraine relations, expressing the hope that Beijing and Kiev will use the occasion of the 30th anniversary as an opportunity to achieve even greater and better results.

Shmyhal wished the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympic Games a success.

While addressing the reception, Chinese Ambassador Fan Xianrong said that since the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Ukraine 30 years ago, the relations between the two countries have continuously developed, and their cooperation has expanded and deepened.

China and Ukraine have become important strategic partners, Fan said, adding that China is Ukraine's largest trading partner, while Ukraine is the biggest supplier of corn, sunflower oil and meal to the Chinese market.

Noting that Ukraine is China's friend and partner, Fan stressed that the peoples of the two countries have long been friendly towards each other, and China will always promote friendly relations and cooperation with Ukraine.

The reception also featured a photo exhibition, which showcased more than 50 photographs depicting important events for the two countries.

